Napoli 3-0 Cagliari

Marek Hamsik needs two more goals to stand alone as Napoli's all-time top scorer

Napoli became the first team in Serie A history to win their opening seven games while scoring 25 goals as they beat Cagliari.

Marek Hamsik put them ahead from six yards out - his 114th goal for Napoli, only one behind Diego Maradona's club record.

Dries Mertens doubled their lead with a penalty and Kalidou Koulibaly scored a third from a tight angle.

Juventus can join them on 21 points if they beat Atalanta away at 19:45 BST.

Roma won a record 10 successive games at the start of 2013-14 but scored only 20 goals in their first seven. They finished the season 17 points behind champions Juventus.