Napoli 3-0 Cagliari
Napoli became the first team in Serie A history to win their opening seven games while scoring 25 goals as they beat Cagliari.
Marek Hamsik put them ahead from six yards out - his 114th goal for Napoli, only one behind Diego Maradona's club record.
Dries Mertens doubled their lead with a penalty and Kalidou Koulibaly scored a third from a tight angle.
Juventus can join them on 21 points if they beat Atalanta away at 19:45 BST.
Roma won a record 10 successive games at the start of 2013-14 but scored only 20 goals in their first seven. They finished the season 17 points behind champions Juventus.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 31GhoulamSubstituted forSilva Duarteat 87'minutes
- 5Marques LoureiroSubstituted forOunasat 78'minutes
- 8Frello Filho
- 17Hamsik
- 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 71'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 6Silva Duarte
- 11Maggio
- 15Giaccherini
- 18do Nascimento
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 21Chiriches
- 22Sepe
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
Cagliari
- 28Cragno
- 20Padoin
- 13Romagna
- 3Andreolli
- 24Capuano
- 21Ionita
- 8CigariniSubstituted forDeiolaat 56'minutes
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 18Barella
- 30PavolettiSubstituted forFariasat 66'minutes
- 25SauSubstituted forDessenaat 34'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Dessena
- 9Giannetti
- 12Miangue
- 16Faragò
- 17Farias
- 26Crosta
- 27Deiola
- 29Daga
- 34Molberg
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Cagliari 0.
Attempt missed. Adam Ounas (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mário Rui.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Mário Rui replaces Faouzi Ghoulam because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Adam Ounas.
Foul by Marko Rog (Napoli).
Daniele Dessena (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Deiola (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Diego Farias (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniele Dessena.
Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alessandro Deiola (Cagliari).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Nicolò Barella (Cagliari) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Allan.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marco Andreolli.
Attempt blocked. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Marco Capuano.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.
Marek Hamsik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by João Pedro (Cagliari).
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Diego Farias replaces Leonardo Pavoletti.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniele Dessena (Cagliari).
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Filippo Romagna.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Jorginho (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Artur Ionita (Cagliari).
Foul by Raúl Albiol (Napoli).
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Alessandro Deiola replaces Luca Cigarini.
Foul by Jorginho (Napoli).
Daniele Dessena (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.
Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Filippo Romagna.
Attempt blocked. Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.