BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Brighton: Chris Hughton pleased with away performance
Many positives in Arsenal defeat - Hughton
- From the section Football
Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his side can take "more positives then negatives" from their 2-0 defeat away at Arsenal.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 1 October, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired