Burnley manager Sean Dyche says his side showed a "good mixture" of football as the Clarets' impressive start to the season continued with a hard-fought 1-0 victory away against Everton.

MATCH REPORT: Everton 0-1 Burnley

Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, Sunday 1 October, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and website.