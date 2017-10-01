Gerard Pique: Barcelona man prepared to quit Spain duty amid independence debate
-
- From the section European Football
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he will retire from international football before the World Cup if his support for Catalonia's independence referendum is deemed a problem.
Barcelona beat Las Palmas 3-0 in an empty stadium on Sunday following unrest in the city, and the 30-year-old described it as his "hardest game".
"I think I can continue," said Pique.
"But if the board really thinks I'm a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018."
More to follow...