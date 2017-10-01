Gerard Pique: Barcelona man prepared to quit Spain duty amid independence debate

Gerard Pique had already announced he would retire from international football after next summer's World Cup but is now willing to go earlier if his views are deemed a problem

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique says he will retire from international football before the World Cup if his support for Catalonia's independence referendum is deemed a problem.

Barcelona beat Las Palmas 3-0 in an empty stadium on Sunday following unrest in the city, and the 30-year-old described it as his "hardest game".

"I think I can continue," said Pique.

"But if the board really thinks I'm a problem, I will take a step back and leave the national team before 2018."

More to follow...