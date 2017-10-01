Match ends, Hertha Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Hertha Berlin 2-2 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich were held to a draw at Hertha Berlin as they began life after the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti with frailties still evident.
Three days after the departure of Ancelotti, who left after a 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain, Bayern responded brightly with a dominant first half.
But they were pegged back - and lost winger Franck Ribery to injury - after the break.
Second-placed Bayern are five points behind Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.
Led by stand-in manager Willy Sagnol, Bayern went in front on 10 minutes when the unmarked Mats Hummels powered an impressive header past Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein.
The hosts were awarded a penalty six minutes later when Vladimir Darida collided with Bayern midfielder Javi Martinez, but after consulting the video review system introduced into the Bundesliga this season, referee Harm Osmers reversed his decision and restarted play with a drop ball.
Martinez should have doubled Bayern's lead on 31 minutes but headed Ribery's cross over the bar, before Robert Lewandowski had a shot cleared off the line by Hertha defender Niklas Stark as the visitors threatened at will.
Former Chelsea forward Salomon Kalou shot over for Hertha just before half-time and Lewandowski doubled Bayern's lead four minutes after the break, taking advantage of weak defending.
But Pal Dardai's side hit back as Ondrej Duda poked home after a teasing run and cross from Genki Haraguchi on 51 minutes.
Kalou levelled after Bayern's defence faltered again, with Corentin Tolisso failing to clear Marvin Plattenhardt's routine free-kick into the box.
Bayern's afternoon worsened as Ribery was carried off on the hour with a knee problem after over-extending his leg to control the ball.
Sagnol sent on Kingsley Coman and summer signing Niklas Sule to search - ultimately in vain - for a winner.
Line-ups
Hertha BSC
- 22Jarstein
- 23Weiser
- 5Stark
- 4Rekik
- 21Plattenhardt
- 3Skjelbred
- 6DaridaSubstituted forLustenbergerat 80'minutes
- 11Leckie
- 10DudaSubstituted forLazaroat 75'minutes
- 24HaraguchiSubstituted forEssweinat 87'minutes
- 8Kalou
Substitutes
- 1Kraft
- 2Pekarík
- 7Esswein
- 14Stocker
- 20Lazaro
- 25Torunarigha
- 28Lustenberger
Bayern Mun
- 26Ulreich
- 32KimmichBooked at 72mins
- 17BoatengSubstituted forSüleat 79'minutes
- 5Hummels
- 27Alaba
- 8Javi Martínez
- 24TolissoBooked at 52mins
- 10RobbenSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 59'minutes
- 25Müller
- 7RibérySubstituted forComanat 62'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 4Süle
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 11Rodríguez
- 13Rafinha
- 19Rudy
- 22Starke
- 29Coman
- Referee:
- Harm Osmers
- Attendance:
- 71,212
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabian Lustenberger (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Niklas Stark.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Alexander Esswein replaces Genki Haraguchi.
Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin).
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valentino Lazaro (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Fabian Lustenberger replaces Vladimir Darida.
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Javi Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Niklas Süle replaces Jérôme Boateng.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Valentino Lazaro replaces Ondrej Duda.
Foul by Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München).
Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).
Karim Rekik (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).
Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Kingsley Coman replaces Franck Ribéry because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago Alcántara replaces Arjen Robben.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Karim Rekik tries a through ball, but Salomon Kalou is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mathew Leckie.
Goal!
Goal! Hertha Berlin 2, FC Bayern München 2. Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Rekik following a set piece situation.
Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
Genki Haraguchi (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.