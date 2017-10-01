Irish Premiership: Glentoran v Crusaders (Mon)

Just two points separate Crusaders and Glentoran after eight games this season

Glentoran boss Gary Haveron is targeting a victory over Crusaders which would take his team above the north Belfast visitors to the Oval.

The revujenated Glens lie fifth in the Premiership standings and trail the 2015 and 2016 champions by two points.

"Crusaders are a top side and have a very strong squad - it's the joys of having European money," said Haveron.

"It's a tough ask and they can hurt you but we take positives from what we're doing and will focus on ourselves."

There was frustration for both sides last weekend with they were held to home draws.

Crusaders were denied by Dungannon Swifts while Glentoran missed a late penalty in an Oval stalemate with leaders Coleraine.

John McGuigan slipped and sent his spot-kick over the Bannsiders bar in the 95th minute

A win for the Crues by three goals or more would take Stephen Baxter's above Glenavon and into third.