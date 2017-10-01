Spanish La Liga
Catalan referendum: Barcelona v Las Palmas behind closed doors

Police storm Catalan referendum polling station and take away ballots

Barcelona's home match with Las Palmas is taking place behind closed doors, amid clashes occurring around Catalonia's independence referendum.

The Spanish government has pledged to stop a poll that was declared illegal by the country's constitutional court.

Barcelona said in a statement before the 15:15 BST kick-off it "condemns the events which have taken place".

The club added Sunday's match went ahead only after Spanish league chiefs refused to postpone it.

Police have used batons and fired rubber bullets during pro-referendum protests in Barcelona, the regional capital.

Catalan emergency services say at least 337 people have been injured.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said police had "acted with professionalism and in a proportionate way".

League leaders Barcelona have made a perfect start to the season with six wins in six games, while Las Palmas are 17th in the table.

Analysis - 'There's bound to be anger'

Andy West, Spanish football journalist at the Nou Camp:

Strange, strange, strange.

Sitting inside the stadium it's disconcerting to hear the whistles and jeers of fans who had been waiting patiently to be let inside.

Ten minutes before kick off, those fans were finally told the game was being played behind closed doors. Hopefully they can be dispersed safely but there's bound to be a lot of anger among people who paid good money for tickets.

Fans outside the Nou Camp
An official announcement was not made to confirm the game would be played behind closed doors until 25 minutes before kick-off
Fans outside the Nou Camp
Fans had travelled from far and wide to watch the La Liga match
Police at the Nou Camp
There was plenty of security - but no fans - as kick-off approached

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 3Piqué
  • 14Mascherano
  • 18Alba
  • 22Vidal
  • 5Busquets
  • 15Paulinho
  • 6D Suárez
  • 10Messi
  • 9L Suárez

Substitutes

  • 2Cabral Semedo
  • 4Rakitic
  • 8Iniesta
  • 13Cillessen
  • 16Deulofeu
  • 21André Gomes
  • 23Umtiti

Las Palmas

  • 13Chichizola
  • 12Rocha Machado
  • 3Lemos
  • 22Navarro Jiménez
  • 15Herrera
  • 14Santana
  • 25Aquilani
  • 10Tannane
  • 21Viera
  • 24Domínguez
  • 9Calleri

Substitutes

  • 1Lizoain
  • 2Simón
  • 4Gómez
  • 5García
  • 16Artiles
  • 18Castellano Betancor
  • 19Toledo
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLas Palmas
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hernán Santana (Las Palmas).

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

Offside, Barcelona. Lionel Messi tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Borja Herrera.

Attempt saved. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gerard Piqué.

Attempt missed. Borja Herrera (Las Palmas) left footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Alberto Aquilani.

Offside, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

Foul by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).

Hernán Santana (Las Palmas) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona76102021819
2Sevilla751193616
3Atl Madrid7430124815
4Real Betis74121411313
5Valencia6330125712
6Real Madrid6321116511
7Leganés732253211
8Real Sociedad73131717010
9Levante7232810-29
10Celta Vigo7223131128
11Getafe72239728
12Ath Bilbao62227618
13Espanyol622279-28
14Villarreal621369-37
15Las Palmas7214510-57
16Deportivo La Coruña7214916-77
17Girona7133611-56
18Eibar6204314-116
19Alavés7106310-73
20Malaga7016416-121
View full Spanish La Liga table

