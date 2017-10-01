Catalan referendum: Barcelona v Las Palmas behind closed doors

Media playback is not supported on this device Police storm Catalan referendum polling station and take away ballots

Barcelona's home match with Las Palmas is taking place behind closed doors, amid clashes occurring around Catalonia's independence referendum.

The Spanish government has pledged to stop a poll that was declared illegal by the country's constitutional court.

Barcelona said in a statement before the 15:15 BST kick-off it "condemns the events which have taken place".

The club added Sunday's match went ahead only after Spanish league chiefs refused to postpone it.

Police have used batons and fired rubber bullets during pro-referendum protests in Barcelona, the regional capital.

Catalan emergency services say at least 337 people have been injured.

Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said police had "acted with professionalism and in a proportionate way".

League leaders Barcelona have made a perfect start to the season with six wins in six games, while Las Palmas are 17th in the table.

Analysis - 'There's bound to be anger'

Andy West, Spanish football journalist at the Nou Camp:

Strange, strange, strange.

Sitting inside the stadium it's disconcerting to hear the whistles and jeers of fans who had been waiting patiently to be let inside.

Ten minutes before kick off, those fans were finally told the game was being played behind closed doors. Hopefully they can be dispersed safely but there's bound to be a lot of anger among people who paid good money for tickets.

An official announcement was not made to confirm the game would be played behind closed doors until 25 minutes before kick-off

Fans had travelled from far and wide to watch the La Liga match

There was plenty of security - but no fans - as kick-off approached