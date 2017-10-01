BBC Sport - WSL 1 highlights: Birmingham pick up first win of campaign against Everton

First-half goals from Ellen White and Charlie Wellings help Birmingham City Ladies to a 2-1 win over Everton Ladies in the Women's Super League One.

MATCH REPORT: Birmingham City Ladies 2-1 Everton Ladies

