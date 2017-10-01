BBC Sport - WSL 1 highlights: Birmingham pick up first win of campaign against Everton
WSL highlights: Birmingham pick up first win of campaign
- From the section Women's Football
First-half goals from Ellen White and Charlie Wellings help Birmingham City Ladies to a 2-1 win over Everton Ladies in the Women's Super League One.
MATCH REPORT: Birmingham City Ladies 2-1 Everton Ladies
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired