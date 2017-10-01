John McGinn says he is ready to step up and take a lead role for Scotland

John McGinn scored a sensational double as Hibs drew 2-2 with Celtic

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn says he has never been more ready to take a lead role in the Scotland side.

The 22-year-old scored twice as Hibs drew 2-2 away to Celtic in the Premiership on Saturday.

And with midfielders Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong ruled out through injury, McGinn is confident he can fill the void if started against Slovakia.

"I'm as ready as I've ever been - I am confident, feeling strong, and as fit as I have ever been," he said.

"I always feel ready, and always believe in myself. The Hibs lads will tell you they feel as if I am ready, it is up to the manager now. Hopefully I can train well this week and put myself in his thoughts."

Scotland head into the last two games of their World Cup qualifying Group F campaign - at home to Slovakia on Thursday and away to Slovenia on Sunday - knowing two wins will guarantee second spot and almost certainly a play-off berth.

Gordon Strachan's side have taken 10 points from their last four matches to put themselves in contention.

McGinn shone against Celtic on Saturday and hopes he has done enough to earn a starting spot against the Slovaks.

"It is not only myself," he told BBC Scotland. "There are a lot of top midfielders there and a lot of top midfielders that are not in the squad.

"I was trying to focus on playing my best today, and this week I am going to train as hard as I can. The manager knows what I can do, and it is up to him to decide now. Whatever he decides, I will be fully supportive, and hopefully we can get two special victories.

"We just have to keep playing as well as we have been playing, and try to concentrate on one game at a time. We have to get three points against Slovakia, which isn't going to be easy, and if we do that, we give ourselves a right good chance of securing second place."

Celtic's Callum McGregor could be in line for his first Scotland call-up

While the injuries to Brown and Armstrong could hand McGinn his chance, the 22-year-old says the pair will be massive misses for the Scots.

"Not only on the park but off it, they are two big characters in the dressing room," he added. "They have done ever so well recently, and it was good to get Scott back from retirement.

"But the one thing we are lucky enough to have is strength in depth in midfield. If you are called up, you have to try to do as well as they have been doing."

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, who also scored a double on Saturday, could be called into Strachan's squad for the upcoming double header.