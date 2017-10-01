Celtic's Callum McGregor is being considered for Scotland call-up

Callum McGregor has scored six goals in 15 appearances this season so far

Callum McGregor is being considered for a Scotland call-up after scoring both of Celtic's goals to preserve their unbeaten domestic record.

McGregor's double against Hibernian at Celtic Park salvaged a point for the champions in the 2-2 draw on Saturday.

And national manager Gordon Strachan may now draft the 24-year-old into his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Slovenia.

His potential call-up has been prompted by a double injury blow in the Scotland midfield, with McGregor's Celtic club-mates Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong having been ruled out through injury.

Skipper Brown has a hamstring problem while Armstrong's issue is with his calf.

There have been calls for McGregor to receive international recognition, but even after his brace on Saturday the midfielder was playing down his chances.

When asked if he expected to hear from Strachan, McGregor told BBC Scotland: "I don't think so.

"The manager has picked his squad. All I can do is my bit on the pitch for Celtic. If the call comes then great, but I think he is happy with his squad.

"There are only a few days to go. We will be in at the start of the week (with Celtic) and for me it is about recovering now and getting ready for when we come back.

"All I can do is keep performing for Celtic, try to come up with goals and assists and play well. That is my main focus, and anything after that is a bonus."

Scotland face Slovakia at Hampden on Thursday and visit Slovenia on Sunday.