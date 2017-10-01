Scottish Gossip: Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Pedro Caixinha, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Callum McGregor, who scored twice as Celtic drew 2-2 with Hibernian to preserve their unbeaten domestic run, has been called into the Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifying double header with Slovakia and Slovenia. (Sunday Mail)

Hibs' John McGinn, who also scored a double in the match at Celtic Park, says he is ready to replicate that form for Gordon Strachan's Scots this week. (Sunday Mail)

Hibernian boss Neill Lennon reckons McGinn and McGregor are ready to shine for Scotland if selected. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says Hibernian provided his side's "toughest" domestic test, but felt his team were denied a penalty late in the game that could have handed them victory. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers goalkeeper Wes Foderingham says the players showed their support for manager Pedro Caixinha in their goal celebrations at Hamilton on Friday, but the Englishman says the boss does not need hugs as "he's a strong character". (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock manager Lee McCulloch hammered his side's "embarrassing" display in the 2-0 home defeat by Ross County, insisting fans were right to be angry. (Sunday Mail)

Adam Rooney scored a hat trick as Aberdeen beat St Johnstone and moved level on points with Premiership leaders Celtic, then warned the champions that the Dons are going to get much better. (Sunday Mail)

Former Rangers youth player Billy Gilmour has scored his third goal in as many games for Chelsea Under-18s following his summer switch to the London giants. (Scottish Sun)

More to follow