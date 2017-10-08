Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Ladies).
Reading Women v Birmingham City Ladies
-
Line-ups
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 6Pearce
- 5BartripBooked at 42mins
- 3Scott
- 18Moore
- 4WilliamsSubstituted forBrutonat 81'minutes
- 8AllenBooked at 51mins
- 22Potter
- 9LinnettSubstituted forFurnessat 60'minutes
- 19Chaplen
Substitutes
- 2Jane
- 7Furness
- 10Bruton
- 14van den Berg
- 15Green
- 21Moloney
B'ham City Ladies
- 30Berger
- 7Ayisi
- 19Westwood
- 25MannionBooked at 36mins
- 2Williams
- 4CarterBooked at 90mins
- 26Ladd
- 6Harrop
- 14FollisSubstituted forWilliamsat 64'minutes
- 12Stringer
- 15WellingsSubstituted forQuinnat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Sargeant
- 11Hegerberg
- 13Ewers
- 17Williams
- 20Cusack
- 27Quinn
- 28Stenson
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
- Attendance:
- 655
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away15
Live Text
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick.
Booking
Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harriet Scott (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies).
Attempt saved. Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Lauren Bruton (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies).
Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).
Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies).
Foul by Molly Bartrip (Reading Ladies).
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Ladies. Lauren Bruton replaces Fara Williams.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Harriet Scott.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Molly Bartrip (Reading Ladies) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kirsty Pearce (Reading Ladies) because of an injury.
Kirsty Pearce (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies).
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Ladies).
Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.
Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies).
Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Lucy Quinn replaces Charlie Wellings.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Rachel Williams replaces Emma Follis.
Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies).
Attempt saved. Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading Ladies. Rachel Furness replaces Kirsty Linnett.
Attempt missed. Brooke Chaplen (Reading Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
