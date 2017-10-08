Women's Super League 1
Reading Women2B'ham City Ladies1

Reading Women v Birmingham City Ladies

Line-ups

Reading Women

  • 1Earps
  • 23Rowe
  • 6Pearce
  • 5BartripBooked at 42mins
  • 3Scott
  • 18Moore
  • 4WilliamsSubstituted forBrutonat 81'minutes
  • 8AllenBooked at 51mins
  • 22Potter
  • 9LinnettSubstituted forFurnessat 60'minutes
  • 19Chaplen

Substitutes

  • 2Jane
  • 7Furness
  • 10Bruton
  • 14van den Berg
  • 15Green
  • 21Moloney

B'ham City Ladies

  • 30Berger
  • 7Ayisi
  • 19Westwood
  • 25MannionBooked at 36mins
  • 2Williams
  • 4CarterBooked at 90mins
  • 26Ladd
  • 6Harrop
  • 14FollisSubstituted forWilliamsat 64'minutes
  • 12Stringer
  • 15WellingsSubstituted forQuinnat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Sargeant
  • 11Hegerberg
  • 13Ewers
  • 17Williams
  • 20Cusack
  • 27Quinn
  • 28Stenson
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
655

Match Stats

Home TeamReading WomenAway TeamB'ham City Ladies
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away15

Live Text

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Ladies).

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick.

Booking

Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Harriet Scott (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jessica Carter (Birmingham City Ladies).

Attempt saved. Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Lauren Bruton (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies).

Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).

Rachel Rowe (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies).

Foul by Molly Bartrip (Reading Ladies).

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading Ladies).

Substitution

Substitution, Reading Ladies. Lauren Bruton replaces Fara Williams.

Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Harriet Scott.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Molly Bartrip (Reading Ladies) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kirsty Pearce (Reading Ladies) because of an injury.

Kirsty Pearce (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Freda Ayisi (Birmingham City Ladies).

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading Ladies).

Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Reading Ladies. Conceded by Kerys Harrop.

Remi Allen (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies).

Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Abbey-Leigh Stringer (Birmingham City Ladies).

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Lucy Quinn replaces Charlie Wellings.

Substitution

Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Rachel Williams replaces Emma Follis.

Attempt saved. Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Fara Williams (Reading Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City Ladies).

Attempt saved. Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading Ladies. Rachel Furness replaces Kirsty Linnett.

Attempt missed. Brooke Chaplen (Reading Ladies) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies3300130139
2Man City Women330012489
3Reading Women32015236
4Sunderland Ladies320126-46
5Arsenal Women311168-24
6Bristol City Women311127-54
7B'ham City Ladies310256-13
8Liverpool Ladies310224-23
9Everton Ladies300337-40
10Yeovil Town Ladies300306-60
View full Women's Super League 1 table

