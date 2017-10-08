Arsenal Women 1-1 Bristol City Women

Willie Kirk (right) saw his Bristol City side show real improvements on September's 6-0 loss at Chelsea

Arsenal's frustrating start to the Women's Super League One season continued as they were held to a draw at home by improving Bristol City.

The visitors took a surprise lead when 17-year-old Lauren Hemp curled in expertly in the first half.

The Netherlands' Danielle van de Donk put Arsenal back on terms after the break, and both sides struck the bar.

The Gunners created chances but were ultimately frustrated as they slipped further behind their title rivals.

Having been beaten 5-2 at title rivals Manchester City last time out, Sunday's draw left Arsenal five points off leaders Chelsea and City after their first three matches of the season.

Such a deficit is a significant early blow to the Gunners' hopes of a first league title since 2012, in what is only an 18-game season.

For Bristol City, who lost 6-0 at Chelsea just two weeks previously and 5-0 at home to Arsenal in the Spring Series earlier in 2017, their organised performances have seen them pick up four points from their past two games.

The Vixens could have won it in the second half, but Scotland international Chloe Arthur's powerful left-footed drive hit the bar.

Earlier, Jordan Nobbs had also hit the frame of the goal for Arsenal, and the Gunners missed late chances through Jodie Taylor and Vivianne Miedema.

