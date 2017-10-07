Slovenia v Scotland

Ryan Fraser (centre) will not be involved for Scotland against Slovenia

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Ryan Fraser's withdrawal from the Scotland squad is the only change to Gordon Strachan's pool before Sunday's decisive match in Slovenia.

The 23-year-old Bournemouth winger, capped once as a substitute in this campaign, will not be replaced.

The Scots will finish second in World Cup qualifying Group F and be in contention for a play-off place if they win in Ljubljana.

Slovenia winger Valter Birsa and midfielder Rene Krhin are suspended.

Both players were booked in Thursday's 1-0 defeat by group winners England that left the Slovenians fourth in the section.

Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson damaged his wrist in a fall during Thursday's 1-0 victory over Slovakia at Hampden but insists he will be fit to play.

That win lifted Scotland to second place in the group and Strachan's men are hoping to be one of the eight best group runners-up and qualify for the play-offs.

Scotland players leaving Glasgow Airport on Saturday morning

However, Slovenia, Scotland and Slovakia, who face Malta, all have a chance of finishing second going into Sunday's final round of qualifiers.

Slovenia can only move up to second with a win if Slovakia slip up at home.

Celtic duo Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown and Newcastle's Matt Ritchie withdrew from the original squad Strachan named for the double-header and Callum McGregor was called up.

The Celtic midfielder remained on the bench as Scotland found a late winner to beat Slovakia and still awaits his first senior international cap.

Darren Fletcher took over Brown's role as captain and formed a central midfield trio with Barry Bannan and James Morrison.

Ikechi Anya crossed for fellow substitute Chris Martin and Slovak skipper Martin Skrtel knocked in an 89th-minute own goal to give Scotland victory.

MATCH FACTS

Scotland are unbeaten against Slovenia in their four previous meetings (W2 D2)

The Scots' last win in Slovenia was also the final fixture in a World Cup qualifying campaign, a 3-0 win in 2005

Eight of the current Scotland squad were in the squad when they last met Slovenia away in 2012, with Christophe Berra scoring in a 1-1 draw

Slovenia have not conceded a goal at home in this campaign

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Steven Whittaker (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa, on loan from West Ham United)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County)