Slovenia v Scotland

Ryan Fraser (centre) will not be involved for Scotland against Slovenia

Ryan Fraser's withdrawal from the Scotland squad is the only change to Gordon Strachan's pool before Sunday's decisive match in Slovenia.

The 23-year-old Bournemouth winger, capped once as a substitute in this campaign, will not be replaced.

The Scots will finish second in World Cup qualifying Group F and be in contention for a play-off place if they win in Ljubljana.

Slovenia winger Valter Birsa and midfielder Rene Krhin are suspended.

Both players were booked in Thursday's 1-0 defeat by group winners England that left the Slovenians fourth in the section.

Scotland left-back Andrew Robertson damaged his wrist in a fall during Thursday's 1-0 victory over Slovakia at Hampden but insists he will be fit to play.

That win lifted Scotland to second place in the group and Strachan's men are hoping to be one of the eight best group runners-up and qualify for the play-offs.

Kieran Tierney, James Forrest and Callum McGregor
Scotland players leaving Glasgow Airport on Saturday morning

However, Slovenia, Scotland and Slovakia, who face Malta, all have a chance of finishing second going into Sunday's final round of qualifiers.

Slovenia can only move up to second with a win if Slovakia slip up at home.

Celtic duo Stuart Armstrong and Scott Brown and Newcastle's Matt Ritchie withdrew from the original squad Strachan named for the double-header and Callum McGregor was called up.

The Celtic midfielder remained on the bench as Scotland found a late winner to beat Slovakia and still awaits his first senior international cap.

Darren Fletcher took over Brown's role as captain and formed a central midfield trio with Barry Bannan and James Morrison.

Ikechi Anya crossed for fellow substitute Chris Martin and Slovak skipper Martin Skrtel knocked in an 89th-minute own goal to give Scotland victory.

MATCH FACTS

  • Scotland are unbeaten against Slovenia in their four previous meetings (W2 D2)
  • The Scots' last win in Slovenia was also the final fixture in a World Cup qualifying campaign, a 3-0 win in 2005
  • Eight of the current Scotland squad were in the squad when they last met Slovenia away in 2012, with Christophe Berra scoring in a 1-1 draw
  • Slovenia have not conceded a goal at home in this campaign

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Craig Gordon (Celtic), Allan McGregor (Hull City)

Defenders: Ikechi Anya (Derby County), Christophe Berra (Heart of Midlothian), Grant Hanley (Norwich City), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Kieran Tierney (Celtic), Steven Whittaker (Hibernian)

Midfielders: Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), Darren Fletcher (Stoke City), James Forrest (Celtic), James McArthur (Crystal Palace), John McGinn (Hibernian), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion), Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa, on loan from West Ham United)

Forwards: Steven Fletcher (Sheffield Wednesday), Leigh Griffiths (Celtic), Chris Martin (Derby County)

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85211551017
2Sweden85121871116
3Netherlands84131611513
4Bulgaria84041317-412
5Luxembourg8125717-105
6Belarus8125416-125

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland88001831524
2Portugal87012842421
3Hungary8314119210
4Faroe Islands8224415-118
5Andorra8116217-154
6Latvia8107318-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany99003833527
2Northern Ireland96121751219
3Czech Rep93331210212
4Norway93151616010
5Azerbaijan9315914-510
6San Marino9009246-440

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia95311910918
2Wales9450135817
3R. of Ireland9441116516
4Austria93331312112
5Georgia9054813-55
6Moldova9027422-182

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland971124121222
2Denmark96121971219
3Montenegro95131881016
4Romania9333119212
5Armenia9207925-166
6Kazakhstan9027525-202

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England97201731423
2Scotland95221510517
3Slovakia9504147715
4Slovenia9423105514
5Lithuania9135719-126
6Malta9018322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain98103533225
2Italy96212081220
3Albania94141012-213
4Israel94051014-412
5Macedonia92251115-48
6Liechtenstein9009135-340

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium87103533222
2Bos-Herze84221981114
3Greece8341115613
4Cyprus8314812-410
5Estonia8224617-118
6Gibraltar8008337-340

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland9612147719
2Croatia9522134917
3Ukraine9522137617
4Turkey94231211114
5Finland9225711-48
6Kosovo9018322-191
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

