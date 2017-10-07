World Cup Qualifying - European - Group C
Norway19:45Northern Ireland
Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

World Cup 2018: O'Neill to field strongest team against Norway

Jonny Evans and Josh Magennis of Northern Ireland
Jonny Evans and Josh Magennis are among six Northern Ireland players walking a disciplinary tightrope

Northern Ireland are expected to field their strongest team for the World Cup qualifier in Norway despite six players being one booking away from suspension.

Jonny Evans, Steven Davis, Corry Evans, Oliver Norwood, Stuart Dallas and Josh Magennis are all on one caution going into the final Group C match in Oslo.

Northern Ireland could be assured of a play-off place before Sunday's game.

If Greece and Bosnia-Herzegovina fail to win in Group H on Saturday, Michael O'Neill's men will progress.

Bosnia are at home to undefeated group winners Belgium, while Greece play in Cyprus.

Another way they could make it is if Scotland fail to beat Slovenia in a Group F match which will have finished before the 19:45 BST kick-off in Norway.

Despite two defeats by Germany - including on Thursday at Windsor Park - second-placed Northern Ireland have more points than some group leaders and a play-off spot will be sealed with a draw on Sunday even if earlier results do not go their way.

If they are already through, O'Neill is still expected to name a full-strength side because the draw for November's play-offs is seeded.

A yellow card for any of the six key players would rule them out of the first leg.

Joshua King
Bournemouth's Joshua King will be missing for Norway in Oslo

"I think everyone will keep a cool head," said goalkeeper Michael McGovern. "At times in football you get booked for small things, especially in international football.

"The bookings carry on into the play-offs so it is incredibly harsh - but it was good we didn't pick up any cards against Germany.

"We have such a small squad, we cannot afford to lose too many players."

Northern Ireland were assured of at least finishing second in Group C before the 3-1 loss to world champions Germany.

Norway striker Joshua King will miss Sunday's match because of a hamstring injury.

The Bournemouth player scored twice in his country's 8-0 win over San Marino on Thursday but came off around the hour mark.

The 25-year-old has netted five times in the World Cup qualifiers, more than any other Norway or Northern Ireland player.

