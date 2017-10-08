League One
Gillingham14:30Portsmouth
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Portsmouth

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 13Holy
  • 25O'Mara
  • 5Ehmer
  • 19Nugent
  • 12Ogilvie
  • 14Parker
  • 16Bingham
  • 8Hessenthaler
  • 11Martin
  • 28Clare
  • 10Wilkinson

Substitutes

  • 7Wagstaff
  • 20Oldaker
  • 21List
  • 23Simpson
  • 26Arnold
  • 27Nash
  • 31Tucker

Portsmouth

  • 1McGee
  • 20Thompson
  • 5Clarke
  • 9Hawkins
  • 17Donohue
  • 7O'Keefe
  • 33Close
  • 18Lowe
  • 23Bennett
  • 11Kennedy
  • 14Main

Substitutes

  • 4Rose
  • 22Naismith
  • 25Talbot
  • 26Evans
  • 32Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup
Referee:
Chris Sarginson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury129301881030
2Wigan129122271528
3Bradford128222213926
4Rotherham127052213921
5Peterborough116232217520
6Charlton116231915420
7Blackburn10613158719
8Scunthorpe12543127519
9Fleetwood116142019119
10Oxford Utd125342114718
11Blackpool115331613318
12Bristol Rovers126062323018
13MK Dons125251215-317
14Southend124441722-516
15Portsmouth114251514114
16Walsall123541621-514
17Doncaster123361515012
18Rochdale122551014-411
19Oldham113171726-910
20Bury112361217-59
21Wimbledon12237514-99
22Northampton12228822-148
23Gillingham11146615-97
24Plymouth12129821-135
View full League One table

