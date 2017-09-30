Amiens v Lille: Ligue 1 match halted after barrier collapses at front of away stand
The French top-flight match between Amiens and Lille has been halted after a barrier collapsed at the front of a stand containing away supporters.
Injured fans have been evacuated from the 12,000-capacity Stade de la Licorne by the emergency services.
A security meeting is taking place to decide if the match will continue, according to a tweet from hosts Amiens.
The collapse occurred as visiting fans celebrated Fode Ballo-Toure scoring the game's first goal in the 15th minute.
More to follow.