Amiens v Lille: Ligue 1 match halted after barrier collapses at front of away stand

The French top-flight match between Amiens and Lille has been halted after a barrier collapsed at the front of a stand containing away supporters.

Injured fans have been evacuated from the 12,000-capacity Stade de la Licorne by the emergency services.

A security meeting is taking place to decide if the match will continue, according to a tweet from hosts Amiens.

The collapse occurred as visiting fans celebrated Fode Ballo-Toure scoring the game's first goal in the 15th minute.

More to follow.

