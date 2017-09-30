Scottish League Two: Leaders Stirling Albion stumble against Elgin City

Darren Smith scored his 10th and 11th goals of the season for Stirling Albion

Scottish League Two leaders Stirling Albion surrendered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Elgin City.

Stenhousemuir moved into second with a 3-0 win over Edinburgh City and Montrose into third after their 3-2 defeat of Clyde.

Peterhead drop to fourth after they slipped up 2-0 at home to Berwick Rangers.

Cowdenbeath remain a point behind Edinburgh at the bottom after losing 1-0 away to Annan Athletic.

Stirling dropped points for only the second time this season despite looking to be well on course to make it seven wins from eight games when they scored twice in the opening 23 minutes.

Both goals came from Darren Smith as the forward took his tally for the season to 11.

But Elgin pulled a goal back in the 68th minute through Chris McLeish and then levelled six minutes later through Jordan Allan.

Stirling still have a four-point lead at the top of the table after Peterhead - who started the day five points behind in second place - stumbled against Berwick.

Oliver Fleming and Michael McKenna struck in the final 16 minutes to earn the visitors their fourth win of the campaign.

Stenny took advantage of Peterhead's defeat as Colin McMenamin put the hosts ahead in the 65th minute and a late brace from Mark McGuigan - the first a penalty - made sure of the points against Edinburgh.

Troubled Clyde got off to a flying start through Smart Osadolor after only four minutes at Links Park.

However, Montrose netted three times in 16 first-half minutes through an Iain Campbell penalty, Chris Templeman and Graham Webster.

Former Scotland striker David Goodwillie gave Clyde late hope of a point, but the Gable Endies secured the win.

Aidan Smith's first-half goal earned Annan a victory over Cowdenbeath, who remain a point behind Edinburgh.