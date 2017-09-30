Casey Stoney: Former defender backs man or woman as England women's boss

Stoney was part of the England squad that lost in the semi-finals of both the World Cup and Euros

The next permanent manager of the England women's team should be "the right person", whether they be male or female, says defender Casey Stoney.

Former captain Mo Marley has been named interim manager for three games after the sacking of Mark Sampson.

Liverpool defender Stoney has ruled herself out of the running.

"I am not a big believer in giving a female a job for the job's sake," the 35-year-old, who has won 129 caps, told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

"They have to be right, they have to be good at their job, but that doesn't mean it should not be a female.

"For me it is about the right person for the job."

Sampson was dismissed on 20 September after evidence emerged of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

Chelsea Ladies manager Emma Hayes and Manchester City Ladies boss Nick Cushing are among the favourites to succeed him.

Stoney added: "If the right person right now is a guy that is an exceptional coach then it should be a guy. If it is an exceptional female that's a great coach then it should be a female.

"It depends what the FA is looking for. I'm sure they will advise the players and get some feedback from the players on what they think they need."

Asked about her own ambitions, she said: "It is a job that I would definitely want in the future, it is a job that I would love to work towards. I don't think there is a greater honour than managing your national team. Not right now."

Under-19 boss Marley, who assisted Hope Powell when she was England coach, will oversee a friendly against France in October, followed by World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan in November.