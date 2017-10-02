Premier League stats: Harry Kane, Man Utd, Man City, Arsene Wenger, Roy Hodgson

A fading force: Saido Berahino last found the back of the net on 27 February 2016, in West Brom's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace

One Premier League striker's struggles continue, but Harry Kane cannot stop scoring.

Crystal Palace go from bad to worse, Arsene Wenger breaks a Sir Alex Ferguson record and is the title race heading for another tight finish?

BBC Sport looks at the most interesting stats from the weekend's action in England's top flight.

A tale of two England strikers (and Peter Crouch!)

Since Stoke striker Saido Berahino last scored a goal, we've seen a Brexit referendum, Leicester City winning the league and three different England managers.

The numbers don't make for happy reading for the 24-year-old: 1,908 minutes, 583 days, 38 shots, 30 Premier League games and counting.

He had a golden chance to end his barren run against Southampton on Saturday but had his penalty saved by Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Top five Premier League goalscorers since 28 February 2016 Harry Kane 44 Sergio Aguero 36 Romelu Lukaku 34 Alexis Sanchez 31 Sadio Mane 24

Spurs striker Kane has netted 44 times during that period and the two players have experienced contrasting fortunes.

In November 2014, then West Brom frontman Berahino was called up to the England national team by Roy Hodgson after a run of seven goals in 10 games.

In the same week, Kane scored the winner for Tottenham against Aston Villa but was yet to start a league game for his club and an international call-up was not even under consideration.

In fact, the two could have been team-mates, had Baggies chairman Jeremy Peace not rejected four bids from Tottenham for Berahino in the summer of 2015.

Meanwhile, Potters colleague Peter Crouch, who came off the bench to score the winner in the game, reminded everyone that "he has not actually retired yet" from England duty.

The 36-year-old last wore the Three Lions shirt back in 2010. Are you watching Gareth Southgate?

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I haven't actually retired yet!' England recall for Crouch?

Poor Palace go from bad to worse

"Today, the display was awful."

This was the assessment of Damien Delaney following another nightmare of an afternoon in Manchester, after the previous week's 5-0 thrashing at City was followed by a 4-0 thumping at United on Saturday.

With each passing Premier League game, the Eagles write their name into the record books... and not for the right reasons.

The result at Old Trafford means they have now gone 17 meetings without winning against United - the longest streak for a team without beating their opponents.

The south London club join the 2009-10 Portsmouth side to lose their opening seven games in the season, a campaign in which Pompey finished bottom of the table after collecting just 19 points.

Plenty to ponder at Palace

The sorry list continues.

They also extended their own landmark of starting the season without winning or scoring in any of their first seven games and remain the only team in Europe's top-five leagues yet to find the net this season.

To make matters worse, it does not get any easier for former England boss Hodgson. If Palace fail to grab a goal against Premier League champions Chelsea in their next game, they will equal Halifax's eight-game Football League record - set during the start of the 1990-91 season.

Palace's sacking of Dutchman Frank de Boer after four league games became the shortest reign in Premier League managerial history, so ex-England boss Hodgson will be very worried if they lose against the Blues.

History repeating itself...

Top of the Premier League table - as it stands Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Points Manchester City 7 6 1 0 22 2 20 19 Manchester United 7 6 1 0 21 2 19 19

Top of the Premier League table - 2011-12 season Played Won Drawn Lost For Against GD Points Manchester United 7 6 1 0 24 5 19 19 Manchester City 7 6 1 0 23 5 18 19

Reading from the bottom to the top - just take a look at that table.

The two Manchester clubs have started the season in stunning fashion and are separated by a single goal.

Jose Mourinho looks to have let the handbrake off for a free-scoring United and the omens are favourable for Red Devils fans, as the Portuguese manager's Chelsea side scored the same number of goals at this stage when they won the title in 2014-15.

But when was the last time it was this close between the two rivals after seven games? It was back in 2011-12, when Sir Alex Ferguson's United had a +1 goal difference ahead of Roberto Mancini's City.

On that occasion, the title race went to the final minute of the season, when Sergio Aguerooooo happened.

Same again this time?

Lucky 13 for Kane

Kane's goals for England and Tottenham in September

After the famine, comes the feast.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has famously never scored in August, but he's had no such trouble in September - netting a remarkable 13 times in eight games for club and country.

Former Manchester United and Everton defender Phil Neville suggested last month Kane needs to join Barcelona or Real Madrid "to be challenging for Ballons d'Or". La Liga duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have won the last nine awards.

But Kane displayed his credentials by equalling Messi's tally from March 2012 and Ronaldo's haul in October 2010. His 27 strikes in 2017 is only nine behind Barcelona's Messi with 36.

Kane also reached 84 top-flight goals in 123 games, 73 fewer than Ronaldo's tally at United, and the Englishman and his colleagues also enjoy bullying the newly-promoted sides.

The double against Huddersfield means Kane has now found the net 22 times in 17 top-flight appearances against promoted teams, while team-mate Dele Alli has won all 14 of his matches against sides who have come up from the Championship.

Since manager Mauricio Pochettino took charge in 2014-15, the north London club have racked up more points (58) against promoted sides than any other top-flight team.

Furthermore, Kane became only the second player after Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp to net two or more goals in three consecutive Premier League away games.

Only another 177 more needed to beat Alan Shearer's record...

Wenger keeps on winning

He hasn't changed at all!

1 October 1996.

The day Arsene Wenger officially took charge of Arsenal Football Club.

Three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup wins have followed and he withstood heavy protests to leave from some supporters, to sign a new two-year contract last summer, extending his stay at Emirates Stadium.

Sunday was the Frenchman's 21st anniversary at the north London side and it was celebrated with a routine 2-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wenger has now beaten 45 teams in the Premier League - surpassing old foe Ferguson's record at Manchester United.

Blackburn were the first team he defeated, while he has enjoyed more victories against Everton (27) and scored more goals against the Toffees (85) than any other side.

#WengerIn?