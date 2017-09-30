BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Carrick secure draw at Warrenpoint
Carrick pick up point at Warrenpoint
- From the section Football
Michael Smith scores a late equaliser as Warrenpoint are held to a 2-2 draw at home by Carrick.
Andrew Mooney had given the visitors an early lead before Warrenpoint turned the game on its head with goals by Neil McCafferty and Stephen Murray.
Smith’s cool finish denied Matthew Tipton’s side all three points as both teams had to settle for a draw.
