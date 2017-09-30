BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Ards secure victory over 10-man Ballinamallard

Ards secure victory over 10-man Mallards

Jonny Frazer and Michael McLellan score late goals as Ards defeat 10-man Ballinamallard 2-0 at Ferney Park.

Josh McIlwaine was sent off before half-time for two bookable offences.

Ards struggled to make the most of their numerical advantage until Frazer eventually found the breakthrough deep into the second half before McClellan netted number two.

