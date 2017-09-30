BBC Sport - Leaders Coleraine beat Ballymena to go four poimts clear
Leaders Coleraine beat Ballymena to go four clear
- From the section Football
Coleraine extend their lead at the top of the Premiership to four points with a convincing 2-0 win over Ballymena.
Stephen O’Donnell put the league leaders ahead on 15 minutes by heading in at the back post.
The Bannsiders doubled their lead in the second half through Jamie McGonigle’s fine strike.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired