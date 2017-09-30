BBC Sport - Cliftonville snatch late win over Linfield
Cliftonville snatch late win over Linfield
Football
Garry Breen scores a dramatic last minute winner as Cliftonville beat champions Linfield 3-2 at Solitude.
Linfield's Aaron Burns scored the only goal of the first half and then doubled his side’s lead from the penalty spot.
Chris Curran and Jay Donnelly brought the Reds level before Breen bundled home from a corner three minutes into stoppage-time.
