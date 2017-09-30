BBC Sport - Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Pep Guardiola 'happy' with the manner of Chelsea win
Guardiola 'happy' with the manner of Chelsea win
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is very happy with the way his side dominated their 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City
Watch all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Saturday 30 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired