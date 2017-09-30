Celtic 2-2 Hibernian: Brendan Rodgers says draw is 'best result of season'

Callum McGregor's equaliser with 10 minutes left maintained Celtic's long unbeaten domestic run

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists the 2-2 draw with Hibernian which preserved their unbeaten domestic run "was arguably our result of the season".

The champions led 1-0 in their fourth game in 11 days but required a late equaliser after falling 2-1 behind.

Coming off the back of a breakthrough Champions League win at Anderlecht, Rodgers was happy with a point.

"It is an amazing indication of how good the players have been on this run we have been on," he told BBC Scotland.

"It is a game they could easily have lost, with the tiredness creeping in after all the travel and three away games.

"When you go 2-1 down, there are questions asked of you in terms of spirit and quality, but the players have come back to get a result, and it looked like a clear penalty [against Scott Sinclair] at the end.

"The pitch is sapping on the players and I am very proud of the show of character in the team.

"When you think of all the games we have played, and the number of players that are out, it was always going to be tough.

"Hibs have really good energy and speed in the team, they had a week to prepare and they did really well. They showed on their day they are a good team."

Olivier Ntcham was making his 13th appearance since arriving in a £4.5m deal from Man City

Celtic's unbeaten Premiership run now stretches to 47 matches, and their overall domestic record to 58 games.

They remain top of the Premiership on goal difference from Aberdeen, heading into the international break, and next face Dundee in a fortnight before resuming their Champions League campaign away to Bayern Munich.

Rodgers defended the contribution of midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who struggled against a dominant Hibs midfield without injured captain Scott Brown alongside him.

"You have to remember he is only 21," the Northern Irishman added. "He did some really good things, and some things he will be disappointed with.

"But he has big talent and ability, and you have to give players time. He is only just through the door and he will get better and improve.

"He stuck in there even when he gave the ball away, and I have been delighted with his contribution so far."