Celtic 2-2 Hibernian: Neil Lennon lauds 'driving force' John McGinn

McGinn's first strike was only his second goal of the season

John McGinn "put a couple more million on his price tag" after his superb brace earned a point at Celtic Park, says Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon.

The Scotland midfielder's superb first-time strike and rasping drive put Hibs 2-1 up before Callum McGregor preserved Celtic's 58-game unbeaten domestic run.

Hibs rejected a reported £1.5m offer from Nottingham Forest for McGinn in August, Lennon valuing him much higher.

"We know what we've got with John; he is a real driving force," Lennon said.

"I said he was a £5m player and I think he's just put a couple more million on his price tag today. He was one of a number of outstanding performers.

"It's very difficult to put into words how proud I am at that performance. We didn't take a step back the whole game. It was an outstanding team performance.

"The game could have gone either way and we are disappointed not to win, which speaks volumes for how we played.

"You have to earn the right to play good football. First half, we weren't good enough in the final third, but second half we were outstanding."

Lennon compared a save from Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, which denied Hibs defender Steven Whittaker a goal, to a famous 1970 World Cup stop by England's Gordon Banks.

"I have to say you won't see a better save than what I saw from Craig Gordon today," he told BBC Scotland.

McGinn's goals took his side to within 13 minutes of ending Celtic's long unbeaten run

"He has his detractors, but that was Gordon Banks territory. I don't know how he saved that.

"We're a good team, we've played our socks off. It was an outstanding game for the Scottish league."

Hibs drop to sixth, level on points with fifth-placed Motherwell, but are only a point behind Rangers in third place after eight games.

They host second-placed Aberdeen in a fortnight, after the international break, before playing Celtic again in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.

McGinn added: "We gave such a good account of ourselves, on the back of the unbelievable run Celtic have been on, and we are actually disappointed to come and only get a draw.

"We had it there, we knew we had to try to hold on, but Celtic have great quality players - Callum is one of them - to bag a goal.

"You have to have belief. We know we are a good team with qualities and we went to Ibrox and won earlier in the season.

"We weren't at our best in the first half, but in the second half, we had a lot more belief and caused Celtic a lot of problems. It paid dividends with the goals."