BBC Sport - Stoke 2-1 Southampton: Peter Crouch jokes about being recalled for England

'I haven't actually retired yet!' England recall for Crouch?

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch tells Gary Lineker he is "very pleased" to score the winner against Southampton, and jokes about possibly being recalled for the England national team.

MATCH REPORT: Stoke 2-1 Southampton

Watch all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Saturday 30 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

