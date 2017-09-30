BBC Sport - Stoke 2-1 Southampton: Potters have played better this season and lost - Hughes
Stoke have played better and lost - Hughes
- From the section Football
Stoke City boss Mark Hughes says his side have played better this season against the likes of Chelsea and lost after a late Peter Crouch goal sealed a 2-1 victory at home to Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 2-1 Southampton
Watch all Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, Saturday 30 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
