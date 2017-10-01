BBC Sport - Harry Kane: Tottenham striker is winning 2017!

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is on fire this year with 27 Premier League goals since January, plus 13 goals for club and country in September alone - earning him the praise of many BBC pundits.

MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-4 Tottenham

Top videos

Video

Harry Kane is winning 2017!

Video

Rivals cheer Invictus swimmer to finish

Video

'13 miles is a long, long way' - training for a half marathon with dwarfism

Video

'Absolute screamer' gives Chorley victory

Video

Guardiola 'happy' with the manner of Chelsea win

Video

'I haven't actually retired yet!' England recall for Crouch?

Video

I trusted Fellaini since day one - Mourinho

Video

Super-sub helps GB win 'heroic' silver

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Chelsea gave everything - Conte

Video

Pochettino 'very proud' of dominant Spurs

Video

Sutcliffe try secures stunning win for Leeds Rhinos

Video

Rugby player misses game after lion bite

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired