BBC Sport - Harry Kane: Tottenham striker is winning 2017!
Harry Kane is winning 2017!
- From the section Football
Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is on fire this year with 27 Premier League goals since January, plus 13 goals for club and country in September alone - earning him the praise of many BBC pundits.
