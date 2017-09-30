BBC Sport - Stoke 2-1 Southampton: Saints gave everything despite defeat - Mauricio Pellegrino
Southampton gave everything despite defeat - Pellegrino
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says his side played with character and gave everything despite losing 2-1 at Stoke.
