BBC Sport - Man Utd 4-0 Crystal Palace: I trusted Marouane Fellaini since day one - Jose Mourinho
I trusted Fellaini since day one - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he has trusted Marouane Fellaini since day one following his double against Crystal Palace, who have lost all seven Premier League games this season without scoring.
MATCH REPORT: Man Utd 4-0 Crystal Palace
