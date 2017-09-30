BBC Sport - West Brom 2-2 Watford: Marco Silva pleased with Hornets late point
Watford deserved late point - Silva
- From the section Football
Watford head coach Marco Silva says his players "believed" until the end and "clearly deserved" their injury-time equaliser against West Brom.
MATCH REPORT:West Brom 2-2 Watford
Watch highlights of all the weekend's Premier League games on Match of the Day - Saturday, 30 September from 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired