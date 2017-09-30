BBC Sport - West Brom 2-2 Watford: Tony Pulis 'really disappointed' with late equaliser
Late Watford equaliser hard to take - Pulis
- From the section Football
West Brom head coach Tony Pulis says Watford's late equaliser is "hard to take" after the Baggies scored twice in three first-half minutes at the Hawthorns.
