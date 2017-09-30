BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-4 Tottenham: Maricio Pochettino 'very proud' of dominant Spurs
Pochettino 'very proud' of dominant Spurs
- From the section Football
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is "very proud" of his side's performance against Huddersfield and says it's difficult to "find the words" to describe how fantastic Harry Kane is.
MATCH REPORT: Huddersfield 0-4 Tottenham
