Rangers' match against Benfica in Canada is cancelled at short notice

The Benfica match in Ontario would have been a chance for Rangers' Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha and defender Bruno Alves to test themselves against their countrymen

Rangers intend to take legal advice after learning that their Eusebio Cup match against Benfica in Canada has been cancelled with six days' notice.

Rangers were due to fly to Ontario on Tuesday ahead of the match at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Friday.

They say they await an explanation from organisers Elite Soccer Entertainment but have received an apology from them.

The Ibrox club say they will be "expressing their displeasure" in the "strongest possible terms".

Benfica lost 5-0 away to Basel in the Champions League last midweek,

Rangers, managed by Portuguese Pedro Caixinha, say they wish "to apologise to those fans, who had made arrangements to travel, and those in Canada, who were looking forward to the match".