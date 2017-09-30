Rangers: Pedro Caixinha describes Graham Dorrans a "silent leader"

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans has scored three goals in nine appearances this season

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has praised the influence of midfielder Graham Dorrans and described him as a "silent leader".

In the absence of the injured club captain Lee Wallace, Dorrans has worn the armband in Rangers' last two games.

"He doesn't need to shout, just leads all the time by playing football. It's a different type of leadership that I like," Caixinha said.

"We've trusted him since the very beginning and he can get even better."

Dorrans is one of the five players that Caixinha refers to as the captains in his squad, along with Wallace, Bruno Alves, Niko Kranjcar and Kenny Miller.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Hamilton Academical 1-4 Rangers

The latter, though, was dropped from the first-team squad ahead of Friday night's 4-1 win over Hamilton after a team meeting following Rangers' Old Firm defeat to Celtic at Ibrox.

Danny Redmond fired Hamilton in front on Friday but a Declan John double and a Daniel Candeias strike had the visitors 3-1 up at half time,

Rangers were reduced to 10 men when Ryan Jack was sent off for a second booking but Dorrans' penalty sealed the win for Caixinha's side.

"Declan is a great player who has great characteristics in moving the game forward, positive energy taking us forward," Caixinha said.

"He also scores goals. The question is his rhythm because he hasn't played more than one season. We now have time to take care of him."