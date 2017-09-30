BBC Sport - Ashton Athletic 0-1 Chorley: Nick Haughton's 'absolute screamer' wins match

'Absolute screamer' gives Chorley victory

Nick Haughton scores an emphatic winner for Chorley FC as they beat Ashton Athletic in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup.

MATCH REPORT: Ashton Athletic 0-1 Chorley FC

