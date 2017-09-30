BBC Sport - Brazil Under-16s score after 12 seconds against Northern Ireland

Brazil Under-16s score after 12 seconds

Brazil score just 12 seconds after the kick-off in an Under-16 match against Northern Ireland at Dungannon.

Northern Ireland lost possession immediately and Brazil broke forward to score through Pedro Arthur.

The match ended in a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

