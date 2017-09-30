Simon Lenighan: Guiseley sign former Leeds United youth team captain

National League side Guiseley have signed former Leeds United youth team captain Simon Lenighan.

The 23-year-old did not play a first-team game for Leeds, but had loan spells with Halifax and Alfreton before joining Rotherham in November 2015.

Lenighan was given a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to headbutting a woman in December 2015.

The Millers suspended Lenighan and then released the midfielder in 2016 following an internal investigation.