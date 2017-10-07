Wrexham v Eastleigh

Goalkeeper Christian Dibble has not featured for Wrexham since 9 September after picking up a back injury

Wrexham go into this game unbeaten in their last nine National League outings although Dean Keates side have drawn five of their last six.

The home side have few injury concerns with only goalkeeper Christian Dibble still out with a back problem.

Eastleigh have long-term absentee Ryan Cresswell close to returning, but Gavin Hoyte, Sam Togwell, Reda Johnson and Paul McCallum all miss out with injury.

Left-back Michael Green also looks unlikely to feature for the visitors.