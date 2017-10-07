National League
Wrexham17:30Eastleigh
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Eastleigh

Christian Dibble
Goalkeeper Christian Dibble has not featured for Wrexham since 9 September after picking up a back injury

Wrexham go into this game unbeaten in their last nine National League outings although Dean Keates side have drawn five of their last six.

The home side have few injury concerns with only goalkeeper Christian Dibble still out with a back problem.

Eastleigh have long-term absentee Ryan Cresswell close to returning, but Gavin Hoyte, Sam Togwell, Reda Johnson and Paul McCallum all miss out with injury.

Left-back Michael Green also looks unlikely to feature for the visitors.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 7th October 2017

  • WrexhamWrexham17:30EastleighEastleigh
  • BarrowBarrow15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00BromleyBromley
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town15:00EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00AldershotAldershot Town
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00GuiseleyGuiseley
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00DoverDover Athletic
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00ChesterChester
  • WokingWoking15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield148241615126
2Dover147431810825
3Woking148152219325
4Dag & Red146622718924
5Sutton United147341918124
6Wrexham14653117423
7Aldershot146442114722
8Maidstone United146441917222
9Halifax146441513222
10Boreham Wood146352217521
11Ebbsfleet144912116521
12Bromley146352016421
13Maidenhead United146352018221
14Tranmere145451110119
15Hartlepool145451314-119
16Gateshead144641613318
17Leyton Orient145271924-517
18Eastleigh133731312116
19Fylde143742123-216
20Barrow142661416-212
21Chester132561221-911
22Guiseley14167925-169
23Solihull Moors1422101325-128
24Torquay141491526-117
