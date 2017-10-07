National League
Torquay15:00Dover
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Dover Athletic

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield148241615126
2Dover147431810825
3Woking148152219325
4Dag & Red146622718924
5Sutton United147341918124
6Wrexham14653117423
7Aldershot146442114722
8Maidstone United146441917222
9Halifax146441513222
10Boreham Wood146352217521
11Ebbsfleet144912116521
12Bromley146352016421
13Maidenhead United146352018221
14Tranmere145451110119
15Hartlepool145451314-119
16Gateshead144641613318
17Leyton Orient145271924-517
18Eastleigh133731312116
19Fylde143742123-216
20Barrow142661416-212
21Chester132561221-911
22Guiseley14167925-169
23Solihull Moors1422101325-128
24Torquay141491526-117
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired