Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Everton Ladies v Manchester City Women
Line-ups
Everton Ladies
- 13Durack
- 26Bryson
- 4Brougham
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 8Brett
- 17Chance
- 9Walker
- 10Magill
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 18Sweetman-Kirk
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 5Worm
- 11Kelly
- 12James
- 14Munsterman
- 20Finnigan
- 21Green
Man City Women
- 21Hourihan
- 23McManus
- 6Houghton
- 20Campbell
- 3Stokes
- 24Walsh
- 22Emslie
- 17Parris
- 11Christiansen
- 9BremerSubstituted forStanwayat 41'minutes
- 16Ross
Substitutes
- 5Beattie
- 7Lawley
- 12Stanway
- 14Morgan
- 18Toone
- 26Roebuck
- Referee:
- Thomas Kirk
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway replaces Pauline Bremer because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Campbell with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.
Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Claudia Walker.
Hand ball by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jodie Brett with a cross.
Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).
Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 3. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikita Parris.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.
Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Magill.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 2. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abbie McManus with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 1. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).
Attempt saved. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a cross.
Foul by Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women).
Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 0. Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Chance.
Attempt saved. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
