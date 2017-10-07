Women's Super League 1
Everton Ladies1Man City Women3

Everton Ladies v Manchester City Women

Line-ups

Everton Ladies

  • 13Durack
  • 26Bryson
  • 4Brougham
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 8Brett
  • 17Chance
  • 9Walker
  • 10Magill
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 18Sweetman-Kirk

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 5Worm
  • 11Kelly
  • 12James
  • 14Munsterman
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Green

Man City Women

  • 21Hourihan
  • 23McManus
  • 6Houghton
  • 20Campbell
  • 3Stokes
  • 24Walsh
  • 22Emslie
  • 17Parris
  • 11Christiansen
  • 9BremerSubstituted forStanwayat 41'minutes
  • 16Ross

Substitutes

  • 5Beattie
  • 7Lawley
  • 12Stanway
  • 14Morgan
  • 18Toone
  • 26Roebuck
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton LadiesAway TeamMan City Women
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City Women. Georgia Stanway replaces Pauline Bremer because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Abbie McManus (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Megan Campbell with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Faye Bryson.

Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).

Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Claudia Walker.

Hand ball by Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies).

Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies).

Attempt saved. Simone Magill (Everton Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jodie Brett with a cross.

Foul by Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women).

Faye Bryson (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 3. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nikita Parris.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Stephanie Houghton.

Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Simone Magill.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 2. Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abbie McManus with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 1. Stephanie Houghton (Manchester City Women) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Nikita Parris (Manchester City Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danielle Turner (Everton Ladies).

Attempt saved. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nikita Parris with a cross.

Foul by Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City Women).

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah (Everton Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Everton Ladies 1, Manchester City Women 0. Claudia Walker (Everton Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Olivia Chance.

Attempt saved. Pauline Bremer (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies3300130139
2Man City Women330012399
3Reading Women21013123
4B'ham City Ladies21014403
5Arsenal Women210157-23
6Liverpool Ladies310224-23
7Bristol City Women210116-53
8Sunderland Ladies210116-53
9Everton Ladies300327-50
10Yeovil Town Ladies200205-50
View full Women's Super League 1 table

