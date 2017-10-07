Chelsea Ladies 1-0 Liverpool Ladies

Norway captain Maren Mjelde has scored three goals in three games for Chelsea Ladies

Spring Series champions Chelsea Ladies continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League One season with a comfortable win over Liverpool Ladies.

Maren Mjelde's excellent finish from 15 yards gave the Blues an early lead, while Karen Carney and Ji So-yun nearly made it 2-0 before half-time.

Chelsea dominated after the break, as Carney and Mjelde again went close.

Liverpool created few chances, with Jess Clarke mis-controlling their best opportunity when through on goal.

The visitors did well to restrict Chelsea to just one goal - the Blues had won 6-0 in each of their previous two league games - but the hosts were rarely under pressure.

Chelsea remain top of the WSL, while Liverpool have failed to score in their past two defeats.