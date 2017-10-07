Match ends, Chelsea Ladies 1, Liverpool Ladies 0.
Chelsea Ladies 1-0 Liverpool Ladies
-
Spring Series champions Chelsea Ladies continued their perfect start to the Women's Super League One season with a comfortable win over Liverpool Ladies.
Maren Mjelde's excellent finish from 15 yards gave the Blues an early lead, while Karen Carney and Ji So-yun nearly made it 2-0 before half-time.
Chelsea dominated after the break, as Carney and Mjelde again went close.
Liverpool created few chances, with Jess Clarke mis-controlling their best opportunity when through on goal.
The visitors did well to restrict Chelsea to just one goal - the Blues had won 6-0 in each of their previous two league games - but the hosts were rarely under pressure.
Chelsea remain top of the WSL, while Liverpool have failed to score in their past two defeats.
Line-ups
Chelsea Ladies
- 12Spencer
- 4Bright
- 5Flaherty
- 16Eriksson
- 19Dunn
- 18Mjelde
- 17Chapman
- 7DavisonBooked at 45mins
- 10JiSubstituted forSpenceat 77'minutes
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forKirbyat 61'minutes
- 8CarneySubstituted forAlukoat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thorisdottir
- 3Blundell
- 9Aluko
- 11Rafferty
- 14Kirby
- 24Spence
- 28Telford
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 44Murray
- 5Bonner
- 4Stoney
- 22Greenwood
- 7Longhurst
- 6Ingle
- 40Harding
- 8Coombs
- 17CharlesSubstituted forWeirat 74'minutes
- 9ClarkeSubstituted forHodsonat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harris
- 10Weir
- 12Flaherty
- 18Johnson
- 26Fletcher
- 36Hodson
- Referee:
- Amy Fearn
- Attendance:
- 2,116
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home13
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Ladies 1, Liverpool Ladies 0.
Attempt saved. Eniola Aluko (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Eniola Aluko (Chelsea Ladies).
Casey Stoney (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Satara Murray.
Offside, Chelsea Ladies. Drew Spence tries a through ball, but Eniola Aluko is caught offside.
Foul by Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies).
Sophie Ingle (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Eniola Aluko replaces Karen Carney.
Gemma Davison (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alex Greenwood (Liverpool Ladies).
Hand ball by Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Drew Spence replaces Ji So-Yun.
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies).
Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Ashley Hodson replaces Jessica Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Caroline Weir replaces Niamh Charles.
Hand ball by Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies).
Offside, Chelsea Ladies. Gilly Flaherty tries a through ball, but Gemma Davison is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool Ladies) because of an injury.
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies).
Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Siobhan Chamberlain.
Attempt saved. Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Magdalena Eriksson with a headed pass.
Offside, Chelsea Ladies. Maren Mjelde tries a through ball, but Crystal Dunn is caught offside.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Sophie Ingle.
Attempt missed. Gilly Flaherty (Chelsea Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karen Carney with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Francesca Kirby replaces Erin Cuthbert.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Casey Stoney.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Casey Stoney.
Offside, Chelsea Ladies. Magdalena Eriksson tries a through ball, but Maren Mjelde is caught offside.
Gemma Davison (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Natasha Harding (Liverpool Ladies).
Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies).
Foul by Millie Bright (Chelsea Ladies).
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Ladies) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karen Carney with a cross following a set piece situation.