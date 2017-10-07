Cheltenham Town v Swindon Town
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|11
|8
|1
|2
|21
|11
|10
|25
|2
|Exeter
|11
|8
|1
|2
|20
|12
|8
|25
|3
|Accrington
|11
|7
|2
|2
|21
|13
|8
|23
|4
|Coventry
|12
|7
|2
|3
|14
|6
|8
|23
|5
|Luton
|11
|6
|3
|2
|21
|10
|11
|21
|6
|Stevenage
|11
|6
|3
|2
|19
|12
|7
|21
|7
|Wycombe
|11
|6
|3
|2
|22
|17
|5
|21
|8
|Mansfield
|11
|5
|4
|2
|18
|13
|5
|19
|9
|Swindon
|11
|6
|1
|4
|16
|14
|2
|19
|10
|Newport
|11
|5
|3
|3
|15
|12
|3
|18
|11
|Lincoln City
|11
|4
|4
|3
|13
|12
|1
|16
|12
|Cambridge
|11
|5
|1
|5
|11
|11
|0
|16
|13
|Cheltenham
|11
|4
|2
|5
|14
|13
|1
|14
|14
|Carlisle
|11
|4
|2
|5
|15
|16
|-1
|14
|15
|Grimsby
|11
|4
|2
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|14
|16
|Barnet
|12
|3
|3
|6
|15
|16
|-1
|12
|17
|Colchester
|11
|3
|3
|5
|16
|18
|-2
|12
|18
|Yeovil
|11
|3
|3
|5
|17
|24
|-7
|12
|19
|Crewe
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|18
|-6
|11
|20
|Crawley
|11
|3
|1
|7
|11
|14
|-3
|10
|21
|Morecambe
|11
|2
|4
|5
|10
|16
|-6
|10
|22
|Port Vale
|11
|1
|2
|8
|8
|17
|-9
|5
|23
|Chesterfield
|11
|1
|2
|8
|9
|23
|-14
|5
|24
|Forest Green
|11
|1
|2
|8
|10
|26
|-16
|5
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired