Attempt missed. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Barnet v Coventry City
Line-ups
Barnet
- 21Ross
- 16Taylor
- 4Clough
- 5Almeida Santos
- 13Tutonda
- 12Taylor
- 18Fonguck
- 20Vilhete
- 15Bover
- 24Blackman
- 25Akpa Akpro
Substitutes
- 6Nelson
- 14Akinola
- 17Kyei
- 19Shomotun
- 27Mason-Clark
- 34McKenzie-Lyle
- 35Hinckson-Mars
Coventry
- 1Burge
- 2Grimmer
- 4Willis
- 5McDonald
- 3Stokes
- 6Kelly
- 8Doyle
- 22Kelly-Evans
- 10McNulty
- 11Jones
- 9Biamou
Substitutes
- 7Vincenti
- 12Davies
- 13O'Brien
- 16Beavon
- 26Shipley
- 31Stevenson
- 38Ponticelli
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Live Text
Foul by Wesley Fonguck (Barnet).
Devon Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Tutonda (Barnet).
Devon Kelly-Evans (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxime Biamou (Coventry City).
Charlie Clough (Barnet) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.