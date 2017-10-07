League Two
Colchester15:00Mansfield
Venue: Weston Homes Community Stadium

Colchester United v Mansfield Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County1181221111025
2Exeter118122012825
3Accrington117222113823
4Coventry12723146823
5Luton1163221101121
6Stevenage116321912721
7Wycombe116322217521
8Mansfield115421813519
9Swindon116141614219
10Newport115331512318
11Lincoln City114431312116
12Cambridge115151111016
13Cheltenham114251413114
14Carlisle114251516-114
15Grimsby114251418-414
16Barnet123361516-112
17Colchester113351618-212
18Yeovil113351724-712
19Crewe113261218-611
20Crawley113171114-310
21Morecambe112451016-610
22Port Vale11128817-95
23Chesterfield11128923-145
24Forest Green111281026-165
View full League Two table

