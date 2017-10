From the section

Newport will be without Joe Quigley, Marlon Jackson and Reece Cole as they host Yeovil.

Quigley, on loan form Bournemouth, is with Northern Ireland Under-21s and fellow striker Jackson has a hamstring injury.

On-loan Cole needs knee surgery and is back at parent club Brentford.

Yeovil may recall Connor Smith following illness and defender Bevis Mugabi while Jordan Green is also pushing for a start.