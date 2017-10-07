League One
Northampton15:00Bristol Rovers
Venue: Sixfields Stadium

Northampton Town v Bristol Rovers

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury119201771029
2Wigan118122061425
3Bradford117221812623
4Peterborough116232217520
5Charlton116231915420
6Blackburn10613158719
7Scunthorpe11542115619
8Rotherham116052113818
9Blackpool115331613318
10MK Dons115241111017
11Fleetwood105141818016
12Southend114431618-216
13Oxford Utd114341814415
14Bristol Rovers115061723-615
15Portsmouth114251514114
16Walsall113441520-513
17Rochdale112541013-311
18Oldham113171726-910
19Doncaster112361114-39
20Bury112361217-59
21Wimbledon11236511-69
22Northampton11227816-88
23Gillingham11146615-97
24Plymouth11128719-125
View full League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired