BBC Sport - Northern Ireland's Under-16 side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in friendly
Highlights: Northern Ireland U-16s 0-2 Brazil U-16s
- From the section Football
Northern Ireland's Under-16 side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in an International Challenge Match at Stangmore Park.
The Brazilians took the lead after just 12 seconds when Pedro Arthur slotted home into an empty net.
Joao Peglow doubled the visitors' advantage, while Peter McKeirnan went closest for Northern Ireland midway through the first half.
