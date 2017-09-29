BBC Sport - Northern Ireland's Under-16 side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in friendly

Highlights: Northern Ireland U-16s 0-2 Brazil U-16s

Northern Ireland's Under-16 side fall to a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in an International Challenge Match at Stangmore Park.

The Brazilians took the lead after just 12 seconds when Pedro Arthur slotted home into an empty net.

Joao Peglow doubled the visitors' advantage, while Peter McKeirnan went closest for Northern Ireland midway through the first half.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Northern Ireland U-16s 0-2 Brazil U-16s

Video

Highlights: Bairstow hits record 141 in England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Roy falls four short of century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

I was star-struck playing against Rooney - Clucas

Video

GB's Franklin wins gold at Canoe Slalom Worlds

Video

The powerlifting soldier who chose to have her leg amputated

Video

Pro14 highlights: Scarlets 36-27 Connacht

Video

Gale's dramatic drop-goal sends Castleford into Grand Final

Video

Nelson stars as Packers beat Bears

Video

Gary Lineker Meets Pep Guardiola

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Meet the 'Miracle Boy': The triple amputee with four Invictus Games medals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired